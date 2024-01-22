SABIC Finalizes Investment Decision For Fujian Petrochemical Complex In China
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), the leading global company in diversified chemicals, announced that it has endorsed the final investment decision for the SABIC Fujian Petrochemical Complex Project (Saudi-Chinese Gulei Ethylene Complex Project) to be established in Fujian Province, China.
SABIC Fujian Petrochemical Company Limited, based on a 51% to 49% equity split in the joint venture between SABIC Industrial Investments, wholly owned by SABIC, and Fujian Petrochemical Company Limited (FPCL), has decided to initiate the establishment of an industrial complex in the Gulei area of Fujian Province.
The project's investments total 44.8 billion Chinese Yuan ($6.4 billion), marking the largest foreign investment in Fujian Province and a significant expansion of SABIC's core investments in China.
The complex is anticipated to annually produce 1.8 million tons of ethylene and will accommodate a range of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including those for ethylene glycol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polycarbonate, and various other manufacturing units.
The construction of the project is expected to be completed by 2026.
