Sabotage Attempt Foiled In Building Of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization - Reports
Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) A suspected sabotage attempt was foiled in a building belonging to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Press tv broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.
No more details are available so far.