Sabotage Attempt Foiled In Building Of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization - Reports

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Sabotage Attempt Foiled in Building of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization - Reports

A suspected sabotage attempt was foiled in a building belonging to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Press TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) A suspected sabotage attempt was foiled in a building belonging to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Press tv broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.

No more details are available so far.

