Sabotage by Kiev of Troop Pullout Could Disrupt Normandy Four Summit - DPR Minister

The sabotage by Kiev of the process of troop pullout near Petrivske in Donbas could disrupt the Normandy Four summit (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine), the plenipotentiary envoy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Contact Group for Ukraine, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova, said Wednesday

"Whatever the sabotage of the resumption of pullout was caused by, it jeopardizes the holding of the Normandy Four summit due to Kiev's fault," Nikonorova said in a statement circulated by the DPR Foreign Ministry.