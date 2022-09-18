Sabotage Group Neutralized in Kherson - Emergency Services

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) A sabotage group has been neutralized in the city of Kherson, local emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, several shots were heard in the city center, with preliminary reports indicating that an operation to eliminate the sabotage group was underway.

"The sabotage group has been largely eliminated.

Only some pockets of resistance remain, which are also being neutralized," an emergency services official said.

Russian forces are fully controlling the situation in Kherson, the official noted.

The Kherson region and most of the Zaporizhzhia region are now controlled by the Russian military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24. Russia launched the special operation after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.