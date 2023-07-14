Sabotage Group of Ukrainian Military Shells Civilian Car Near Vuhledar in DPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) A sabotage group of the Ukrainian military shelled on Friday a car with civilians near Vuhledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), according to a video footage seen by a Sputnik correspondent.

In the video, a sabotage and reconnaissance group in a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier Kozak-2 is trying to take up positions in the "gray zone" in the Vuhledar direction. They disguise the armored car in a forest plantation, and disperse around the territory.

Later, a passenger car with civilians passes by. The militants come out on the road and shoot the car with a driver and a passenger at point-blank range, after which they hide the bodies in a forest plantation. They also want to take the car, but the Russian artillery starts striking, forcing them to withdraw.