Sabotage on Power Plant Causes Blackout in Southern Libya - Electricity Company

The General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) said Tuesday that the country's southern area faced power outage following a sabotage on a power plant

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) said Tuesday that the country's southern area faced power outage following a sabotage on a power plant.

According to the company's statement on Facebook, an outlawed group cut power lines of a river power plant.

The country already witnessed a blackout from Friday to Saturday when its western and southern regions were left without electricity due to a sudden breakdown of power generation units.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been in crisis gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the country's eastern part controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA), and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).