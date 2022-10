Saboteurs Detained During Attempt to Blow Up TurkStream in Russia - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Several saboteurs have been detained during an attempt to blow up the TurkStream pipeline on Russian territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Saboteurs were taken, several people were detained - they wanted to blow up (TurkSteam) on our territory, on land," Peskov told reporters.