Saboteurs Hit Iran Pipelines Disrupting Gas Supply: State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Two explosions struck gas pipelines in Iran early Wednesday in an act of "terrorism and sabotage" that disrupted gas supplies in three of the country's provinces, state media reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Two explosions struck gas pipelines in Iran early Wednesday in an act of "terrorism and sabotage" that disrupted gas supplies in three of the country's provinces, state media reported.

"This act of terrorism and sabotage was carried out in two locations at around 1:00 am," National Iranian Gas Company manager Saeed Aghli told the energy ministry's official Shana news agency.

The saboteurs hit pipelines in the cities of Borujen in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and Safashahr in the southern province of Fars, Aghli said, adding that there were no casualties in the explosions or the ensuing fires.

State media reported that the sabotage had disrupted gas supplies in at least three provinces -- North Khorasan in the northeast, Lorestan in the west and Zanjan in the northwest.

According to Aghli, the gas company has "stabilised the conditions of the network" after changing the arrangement of gas lines.

The official IRNA news agency said later Wednesday that fire at both sites have been contained and the repairing process is underway.

