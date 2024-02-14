Saboteurs Hit Iran Pipelines Disrupting Gas Supply: State Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Two explosions struck gas pipelines in Iran early Wednesday in an act of "terrorism and sabotage" that disrupted gas supplies in three of the country's provinces, state media reported
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Two explosions struck gas pipelines in Iran early Wednesday in an act of "terrorism and sabotage" that disrupted gas supplies in three of the country's provinces, state media reported.
"This act of terrorism and sabotage was carried out in two locations at around 1:00 am," National Iranian Gas Company manager Saeed Aghli told the energy ministry's official Shana news agency.
The saboteurs hit pipelines in the cities of Borujen in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and Safashahr in the southern province of Fars, Aghli said, adding that there were no casualties in the explosions or the ensuing fires.
State media reported that the sabotage had disrupted gas supplies in at least three provinces -- North Khorasan in the northeast, Lorestan in the west and Zanjan in the northwest.
According to Aghli, the gas company has "stabilised the conditions of the network" after changing the arrangement of gas lines.
The official IRNA news agency said later Wednesday that fire at both sites have been contained and the repairing process is underway.
Recent Stories
Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG
Best schoolteachers honoured
Global LNG demand to grow beyond 2040
Babar Azam remains dominant in ICC ODI rankings
Minister directs HEC, FDE to accelerate policy formulation process
KKKUK starts MPhil program
Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for alleged involvement in May 9 riot ..
36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad hails cabinet decisi ..
Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochistan: Jamali
More Stories From World
-
Spain, Ireland seek EU check on Israel's human rights record in Gaza1 hour ago
-
Turkish leader lands in Cairo on first visit in over a decade: Egypt TV1 hour ago
-
NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump2 hours ago
-
Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult' front line2 hours ago
-
Israel military says 'begins series' of Lebanon air strikes2 hours ago
-
China Focus: Wedding bus a new fad among Chinese newlyweds3 hours ago
-
Fiji launches national policy on healthy eating to combat NCDs3 hours ago
-
China Focus: Spring Festival holiday spurs duty-free consumption in Hainan3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong stocks see winning start in Year of Dragon3 hours ago
-
Roundup: Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated across Japan3 hours ago
-
18 NATO states to hit spending target in 2024: Stoltenberg3 hours ago
-
Body Shop's UK business slides into administration4 hours ago