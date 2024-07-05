SAC Obtains International Recognition From IAF
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Saudi Accreditation Center (SAC), marking a new national achievement, obtained international recognition from the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) in the field of quality management systems certifications in each of the following areas: ISO 22000 food Safety Management System (FSMS), ISO 14001 Environmental Management System (EMS), ISO 13485 Medical Device Management System (MDMS), ISO 50001 Energy Management System (EnMS), and ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OH&SMS).
The accreditations are international recognition of all conformity certificates issued by institutes accredited by SAC. SAC obtaining international recognition is also an achievement that supports the quality infrastructure in the Kingdom, enhances the center’s position at the regional and international levels, and would contribute to making a significant economic impact by increasing intra-trade and the flow of goods to and from global markets.
