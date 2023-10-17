Open Menu

Sacked Kenya Moderators Say Mediation With Meta Collapses

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 01:01 AM

Sacked Kenya moderators say mediation with Meta collapses

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Facebook content moderators in Kenya said settlement talks to resolve a lawsuit against the social media giant's parent Meta collapsed on Monday, setting the stage for a renewed court battle.

In March, 184 moderators sacked by Sama, a company contracted by Meta to review Facebook posts, brought a lawsuit claiming unfair dismissal and alleging that workers in Kenya were subjected to inhumane conditions, including forced labour and irregular pay.

A Kenyan court suspended the mass sacking in June and two months later allowed Meta and the moderators to pursue an out-of-court settlement.

"The looming court battle follows the collapse today of talks," UK-based legal activist firm Foxglove, which is supporting the case, said in a statement.

"The moderators informed the court that Meta and Sama made very little attempt to address core issues raised by the petitioners," it said, adding that they will also sue for contempt of court.

The talks -- mediated by Kenya's former chief justice Willy Mutunga and a labour ministry official -- were due to last for 21 days from August 23.

- 'Buying time' -

The moderators' counsel, Mercy Mutemi, accused Meta and Sama of "buying time and not being genuine".

"We kept waiting for them to participate... only for them to keep asking for an extension of time and then come back every time to refuse to take accountability," Mutemi said in the Foxglove statement.

"As long as the respondents are serious in engaging, we are happy to engage.

"

Asked about the announcement, Meta told AFP in an email: "We cannot comment on this" and said queries should be addressed to Sama.

"We are disappointed that the mediation did not lead to a settlement. We have been successful in coming to a mutually agreed resolution with about 60 moderators outside of the mediation process, demonstrating our commitment and willingness to find an amicable, beneficial solution," Sama said in an email to AFP.

The California-based company said it could not comment on pending litigation as the courts had directed all parties not to talk about such issues with the media.

"We are hopeful that discussions will continue either at a later date or in parallel with the court process," it added.

"Sama continues to be in full compliance with all court orders. All moderators with valid contracts have been/are being paid as per the court orders."

Meta is facing two other legal cases in Kenya.

In 2022, a former South African employee of Sama, Daniel Motaung, filed a complaint in Kenya against Sama and Facebook.

He alleged, among other things, poor working conditions and a lack of mental health support.

Another complaint filed in a Kenyan court by a local NGO and two Ethiopian citizens accuses Meta of failing to act against online hate speech in Africa.

AFP is involved in a partnership with Meta providing fact-checking services in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the middle East, Latin America and Africa.

ho-sva/txw/bp

Meta

Related Topics

Africa Chief Justice Resolution Contempt Of Court Poor Europe Social Media Facebook Company Lead Kenya Middle East March June August Media All From Court Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

1 hour ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

1 hour ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

1 hour ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

1 hour ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

1 hour ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

1 hour ago
Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

1 hour ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

1 hour ago
 Special attention paying on education, training of ..

Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 DC directs to provide quality education to childre ..

DC directs to provide quality education to children in Kachhi

1 hour ago
 Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate ..

Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate relief for Palestinians

1 hour ago
 Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar o ..

Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar on World Food Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World