Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting That Left 6 People Dead Over Weekend

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Sacramento police have arrested a suspect in the mass shooting in the state capital of California that left six people dead and at least 12 injured over the weekend, the department announced.

"Update: Arrest made in K Street Shooting," the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrested Dandre Martin, 26, as a "related suspect," the police Department said in the release shortly before noon on Monday. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and illegal firearms possession, police said.

Police Chief Kathy Lester said Sunday afternoon that authorities confirmed there to be "multiple" shooters in the early-morning shooting, which happened along a strip of crowded bars and clubs around closing time shortly after midnight at the end of Saturday, the Sacramento Bee newspaper reported.

Dead bodies remained on the streets, covered, for more than 18 hours after the shootings, the newspaper said. Lester said the bodies remained at the scene for so long in order to maintain the integrity of a sprawling, complex crime scene for an incident in which multiple suspects are still at large, the paper added.

Lester told reporters on Sunday that the shooting occurred after a large fight broke out in the entertainment district in central Sacramento. The search for the suspects continues. It was the deadliest mass killing in the history of Sacramento.