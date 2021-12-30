UrduPoint.com

Saddam Hussein's 'Short-Sighted' Policy Greatly Harmed Iraq - Arab League Ex-Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 10:15 PM

Executed Iraqi President Saddam Hussein made many mistakes that were harmful to the interests of Iraq, Amr Moussa, former Arab League Secretary General, told Sputnik

"Saddam Hussein made colossal mistakes. It cannot be said that he was one of the positive rulers who could save Iraq. He did a number of positive things, but overall, Iraq paid a heavy price for his ill-considered and short-sighted policies. This does not mean that officials and ministers did not know anything during Saddam's time, they were probably afraid," Moussa said, recalling that he had his first "frank conversation" with Hussein in January 2002.

Saddam and the co-defendants were undoubtedly guilty of the crimes committed, but the trial was not flawless and had violations, Robert Ford, former US ambassador to Iraq, told Sputnik.

For example, the prosecution presented evidence that the defense had not seen before, and several defense lawyers were assassinated.

An Iraqi interpreter who worked with the American military told Sputnik that during Saddam's arrest, the US military unit removed 17 boxes containing millions of Dollars from the former Iraqi leader's house, and no one knew where the money finally ended up.

Hussein was captured six months after the United States invaded Iraq on the pretext of searching for weapons of mass destruction which were never found. The former Iraqi leader went on trial for crimes against humanity and was eventually executed on December 30, 2006.

