UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sadiq Khan Launches Major Study To Adapt Central London To Post-Pandemic Future

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:39 PM

Sadiq Khan Launches Major Study to Adapt Central London to Post-Pandemic Future

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday ordered a massive study into the future challenges and opportunities facing the heart of the UK capital as a result of long-term COVID-19 social and economic effects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday ordered a massive study into the future challenges and opportunities facing the heart of the UK capital as a result of long-term COVID-19 social and economic effects.

According to the mayor's office, the huge rise in telecommuting, social distancing, restrictions on cultural events and on international travel have put London's global businesses, commercial and cultural center "under immediate threat."

To retain London's global positions as an international powerhouse, Khan commissioned a "major research and evidence-gathering exercise" into the trends that the city will be facing. The interim report is due early in the New Year.

Then, potential policy solutions will be explored to help the center of London adapt to the future shifts and transitions.

"There is no doubt that the economic crisis caused by the COVID pandemic will be prolonged and far-reaching. The rises in COVID cases in recent days is seriously concerning and we will all have to abide by social distancing rules for a long time to come," Khan said.

All these, he went on, will dramatically affect planning, public transport and economic development.

The economic case is "overwhelming," as the combined output of central London and the Northern Isle of Dogs and their immediate surroundings makes up over half of London's output and over a tenth of the national output, the mayor's office noted.

Related Topics

Sadiq Khan London United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

Governor of UAE Central Bank emphasises importance ..

11 minutes ago

World failing to meet all targets to save nature, ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Refutes Kiev's Cla ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 15 Sep 2020

10 minutes ago

UAE Pro League holds strategic retreat benchmarkin ..

1 hour ago

Democracy only viable system to assure freedom of ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.