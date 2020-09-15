Sadiq Khan Launches Major Study to Adapt Central London to Post-Pandemic Future

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday ordered a massive study into the future challenges and opportunities facing the heart of the UK capital as a result of long-term COVID-19 social and economic effects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday ordered a massive study into the future challenges and opportunities facing the heart of the UK capital as a result of long-term COVID-19 social and economic effects.

According to the mayor's office, the huge rise in telecommuting, social distancing, restrictions on cultural events and on international travel have put London's global businesses, commercial and cultural center "under immediate threat."

To retain London's global positions as an international powerhouse, Khan commissioned a "major research and evidence-gathering exercise" into the trends that the city will be facing. The interim report is due early in the New Year.

Then, potential policy solutions will be explored to help the center of London adapt to the future shifts and transitions.

"There is no doubt that the economic crisis caused by the COVID pandemic will be prolonged and far-reaching. The rises in COVID cases in recent days is seriously concerning and we will all have to abide by social distancing rules for a long time to come," Khan said.

All these, he went on, will dramatically affect planning, public transport and economic development.

The economic case is "overwhelming," as the combined output of central London and the Northern Isle of Dogs and their immediate surroundings makes up over half of London's output and over a tenth of the national output, the mayor's office noted.