SADR Ambassador in Algeria Says Morocco Violated Ceasefire, Tensions Resumed

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Morocco has violated the 1991 ceasefire with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), a partially recognized political entity in Western Sahara that is also claimed by Rabat, the SADR ambassador in Algeria told Sputnik, adding that the SADR army has no choice "but to intervene and exchange fire" to protect civilians.

"[The Moroccan forces] violated the ceasefire, which has been in effect since 1991 in the buffer zone in Guerguerat, despite our constant warnings that we have sent to the international community after Morocco started to mobilize its forces several days ago," Abd al-Qadir Talib Omar said.

"We are in a state of war with Morocco following its attacks on civilians in the Guerguerat area this morning, firstly launched by Moroccan thugs and then by the Moroccan army. Our forces have had no choice but to intervene and exchange fire to protect civilians from the Moroccan aggression," the ambassador said.

The ambassador added that the United Nations "bears part of the responsibility after its continuous silence over the attacks by Morocco, which today tries to play the role of victim."

Earlier in the day, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said that there were "unacceptable provocations" initiated by Western Sahara independence movement Polisario Front, when the latter tried to block the traffic carrying civil and commercial goods.

The ministry said that such acts undermine any attempts toward resuming the political process, as the movement's actions constitute violations of military agreements and the 2414 and 2440 resolutions issued by the UN Security Council, in particular, those that call on Polisario to end "these destabilizing acts."

The ceasefire between the warring sides to end years-long territory disputes has been in effect since September 1991