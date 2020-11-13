UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SADR Ambassador In Algeria Says Morocco Violated Ceasefire, Tensions Resumed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

SADR Ambassador in Algeria Says Morocco Violated Ceasefire, Tensions Resumed

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Morocco has violated the 1991 ceasefire with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), a partially recognized political entity in Western Sahara that is also claimed by Rabat, the SADR ambassador in Algeria told Sputnik, adding that the SADR army has no choice "but to intervene and exchange fire" to protect civilians.

"[The Moroccan forces] violated the ceasefire, which has been in effect since 1991 in the buffer zone in Guerguerat, despite our constant warnings that we have sent to the international community after Morocco started to mobilize its forces several days ago," Abd al-Qadir Talib Omar said.

"We are in a state of war with Morocco following its attacks on civilians in the Guerguerat area this morning, firstly launched by Moroccan thugs and then by the Moroccan army. Our forces have had no choice but to intervene and exchange fire to protect civilians from the Moroccan aggression," the ambassador said.

The ambassador added that the United Nations "bears part of the responsibility after its continuous silence over the attacks by Morocco, which today tries to play the role of victim."

Earlier in the day, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said that there were "unacceptable provocations" initiated by Western Sahara independence movement Polisario Front, when the latter tried to block the traffic carrying civil and commercial goods.

The ministry said that such acts undermine any attempts toward resuming the political process, as the movement's actions constitute violations of military agreements and the 2414 and 2440 resolutions issued by the UN Security Council, in particular, those that call on Polisario to end "these destabilizing acts."

The ceasefire between the warring sides to end years-long territory disputes has been in effect since September 1991

Related Topics

Fire Army United Nations Exchange Traffic Rabat Independence Algeria Morocco September From Arab

Recent Stories

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

27 minutes ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

38 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

48 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

48 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.