UrduPoint.com

Sadr Opponents Announce Rival Baghdad Sit-in

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 11:56 PM

Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in

Supporters of Iraq's pro-Iran Coordination Framework began their own Baghdad sit-in Friday in riposte to a sit-in outside parliament by the rival Sadrist movement launched two weeks ago

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Supporters of Iraq's pro-Iran Coordination Framework began their own Baghdad sit-in Friday in riposte to a sit-in outside parliament by the rival Sadrist movement launched two weeks ago.

In a statement read out to thousands of supporters gathered on one of the main access roads to the capital's Green Zone government and diplomatic compound, the Framework said it would hold an "indefinite sit-in" to push for the swift formation of a new government to end months of deadlock between the rival Shiite blocs.

An AFP correspondent saw protesters begin assembling large metal tent frames in readiness to camp out.

Loyalists of Moqtada Sadr, a revered Shiite cleric who once led a militia against US and Iraqi government forces, have been demanding fresh elections after the Coordination Framework named a candidate for the premiership, a post they believe should be theirs.

The Coordination Framework brings together the party of ex-prime minister Nuri al-Maliki, a longtime Sadr foe, and the Hashed al-Shaabi, a pro-Iran former paramilitary network now integrated into the security forces.

Related Topics

Parliament Iraq Baghdad Post Government

Recent Stories

Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

1 minute ago
 Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division i ..

Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division in society: KU VC

1 minute ago
 Police needs Gill's phone to interrogate his socia ..

Police needs Gill's phone to interrogate his social media comm: Kaira

5 minutes ago
 At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting: public ..

At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting: public broadcaster

5 minutes ago
 Ireland v Afghanistan 3rd T20 scores

Ireland v Afghanistan 3rd T20 scores

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab announces university status ..

Chief Minister Punjab announces university status to dental institute

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.