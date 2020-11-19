UrduPoint.com
SADR Representative Says Polisario Preparing For War With Morocco

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:39 PM

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), a partially recognized state locked in a territorial conflict with Morocco, is preparing to go to war for its independence, Ali Salem Mohammed Fadel, SADR representative in Russia, said on Thursday

Earlier this month, clashes broke out between the Polisario Front a movement that backs the independence of SADR and Morocco which was ready to offer contested Western Sahara area the status of autonomy.

"We are preparing for a long-lasting war and will fight till the very last drop of blood for the sake of freedom and independence, because it's impossible to make deals with the regime which is a pawn in the arms of the US and especially France," Fadel told a press conference in Moscow.

The SADR representative said the fighting had been on for seven days and the village of Guerguerat in the southwest of Western Sahara was seeing military action every day.

"We will continue until the liberation of our territory. Our youth is prepared. They all abandoned their studies and are enrolling to the army. Military institutions are full of volunteers," Fadel said.

The SADR does not want war, but will have to retaliate if pushed far enough, the representative said.

"It's not the ministers, not the top politicians who suffer, we understand well that it's our people who will suffer, but we will make this sacrifice for the most valuable thing, our freedom," the representative said.

Fadel added that he expected "huge losses" on the Moroccan side.

