Sadrist Movement Calls On Militias To Leave Baghdad's Green Zone

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Sadrist movement on Tuesday called on all armed militias to leave the Green Zone in Baghdad.

Earlier in the day, Muqtada al-Sadr, an influential Shiite cleric and the leader of the movement, asked the Iraqi nation for forgiveness and called on his supporters to leave the Green Zone.

A security source told Sputnik that protesters started to leave the area.

"Armed militias, even if they are part of the al-Hashd ash-Sha'bi (Popular Mobilization Forces) under any name, must leave the Green Zone so that the security forces immediately take responsibility for the situation," Saleh Muhammad Al-Iraqi, on of the leaders of the Sadrist movement, said in a statement.

