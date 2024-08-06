Sadu Nights Festival Celebrates Northern Saudi Arabia's Weaving Tradition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Arar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Northern Borders Municipality has brought the ancient art of spinning to life with the Sadu Nights Festival. Held in Arar, the event showcases the traditional craft of weaving, which has been an integral part of northern women's lives for centuries.
The spinning wheel and spindle, vital tools in the Sadu process, were once a constant companion for women who spent countless hours transforming wool and hair into beautiful textiles.
This time-consuming craft, which relied solely on natural resources, produced essential items such as blankets, tablecloths, and other household goods.
The festival aims to preserve and promote this cherished heritage while highlighting the significant role of women in society. By engaging both children and adults, the event seeks to ensure that the tradition lives on for future generations.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
More Stories From World
-
China says to crack down on fentanyl chemicals14 minutes ago
-
After AI, quantum computing eyes its 'Sputnik' moment14 minutes ago
-
Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics14 minutes ago
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold24 minutes ago
-
US 'will not tolerate' attacks on troops in Mideast: Austin34 minutes ago
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold1 hour ago
-
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP1 hour ago
-
Memory of 'Chariots of Fire' hero Liddell burns bright for daughter2 hours ago
-
Russia says used aviation, artillery to repel Ukrainian border attack7 hours ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus tapped to lead interim govt7 hours ago
-
Britain's Hull hopes smoking will be allowed at Olympic golf8 hours ago
-
After leader ousted, Bangladeshis dream of better future8 hours ago