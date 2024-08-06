(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Arar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Northern Borders Municipality has brought the ancient art of spinning to life with the Sadu Nights Festival. Held in Arar, the event showcases the traditional craft of weaving, which has been an integral part of northern women's lives for centuries.

The spinning wheel and spindle, vital tools in the Sadu process, were once a constant companion for women who spent countless hours transforming wool and hair into beautiful textiles.

This time-consuming craft, which relied solely on natural resources, produced essential items such as blankets, tablecloths, and other household goods.

The festival aims to preserve and promote this cherished heritage while highlighting the significant role of women in society. By engaging both children and adults, the event seeks to ensure that the tradition lives on for future generations.