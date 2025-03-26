Sadyr Zhaparov attends match between national teams of Kyrgyzstan, Qatar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) President Sadyr Zhaparov attended a football match between the national teams of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State of Qatar in Bishkek. The match was held as part of the third round of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup. The match ended with a victory for the Kyrgyzstan team with a score of 3:1.