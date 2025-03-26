Open Menu

Sadyr Zhaparov Attends Match Between National Teams Of Kyrgyzstan, Qatar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Sadyr Zhaparov attends match between national teams of Kyrgyzstan, Qatar

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) President Sadyr Zhaparov attended a football match between the national teams of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State of Qatar in Bishkek. The match was held as part of the third round of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup. The match ended with a victory for the Kyrgyzstan team with a score of 3:1.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2025

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Ar ..

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition

7 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North ..

FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea

7 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs betwe ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic ..

8 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat

8 hours ago
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral rel ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call

8 hours ago
 Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals o ..

Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day

9 hours ago
 Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

9 hours ago
 UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ti ..

UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties

9 hours ago
 17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes ..

17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

9 hours ago
 ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut

ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut

9 hours ago

More Stories From World