Saeb Erekat, veteran Palestinian negotiator, dies aged 65

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saeb Erekat, who died Tuesday at the age of 65, weeks after being hospitalised with Covid-19, was the Palestinian veteran negotiator and politician who shepherded relations with world powers for decades

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Saeb Erekat, who died Tuesday at the age of 65, weeks after being hospitalised with Covid-19, was the Palestinian veteran negotiator and politician who shepherded relations with world powers for decades.

In the absence of talks with Israel in recent years, including the collapse of the Palestinian-US relationship during Donald Trump's presidency, Erekat became an eloquent voice for his people's cause.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said in a statement that "the departure of a brother and a friend, of the great fighter, Dr. Saeb Erekat, is a great loss for Palestine and our people, and we are deeply saddened".

An academic and author whose perfect command of English was often spiced with humour, Erekat was part of every team to negotiate with Israel since 1991, with the notable exception of that which secretly hammered out the 1993 Oslo Accords.

Born in Jerusalem in 1955, and having gown up in the shadow of Israel's crushing victory over its Arab neighbours in the 1967 Six-Day War, the father of four dedicated much of his life to seeking a resolution to the crisis.

But he watched despairingly as the two-state solution that he worked for for so long became increasingly imperilled in the face of Israeli settlement building, sporadic violence, stalled peace efforts and Palestinian divisions.

In 2015, as a wave of Palestinian knife, gun and car-ramming attacks erupted, Erekat blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies for the violence.

"I condemn those who destroy hope," Erekat told AFP at the time, when asked if he saw a need to condemn the Palestinian attacks.