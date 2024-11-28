Open Menu

Saeed Ghani Reviews PPP's Foundation Day Public Meeting Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Saeed Ghani reviews PPP's foundation day public meeting arrangements

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Sindh Local Government Minister and President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Karachi Division Saeed Ghani on Thursday visited Railway Ground near Kala Pul, a venue where PPP's foundation day public meeting to be held on November 30 (Saturday).

Accompanied by General Secretary PPP Sindh and Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission (SACM) Syed Waqar Mehdi, Karachi division leaders Javed Nagori, Syed Najmi Alam, Iqbal Saand, Farhan Ghani, Rashid Kaskheli and others, Saeed Ghani reviewed the arrangement for party's 57th Foundation Day public meeting.

The provincial minister reviewed the preparations underway at the rally venue and consulted with regard to formation of the stage for public gathering.

He said, "The venue of the rally and public meeting has been changed from Nishtar Park to Railway Ground due to unavoidable reasons."

He said, "Foundation Day public meeting will be held at about 3 pm on Saturday where party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the Jalsa via video link."

Ghani said, "Pakistan Peoples Party always served the people regardless of colour, race and religion for 57 years."

Syed Waqar Mehdi said that from the founder of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, everyone sacrificed their lives for the restoration of true democracy in the country.

Javed Nagori also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari President Of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jalsa Democracy Saudi Rashid Pakistan Peoples Party November From Government Race Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

58 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

1 hour ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

2 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

2 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

3 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

3 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

4 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

6 hours ago

More Stories From World