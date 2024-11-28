Saeed Ghani Reviews PPP's Foundation Day Public Meeting Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Sindh Local Government Minister and President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Karachi Division Saeed Ghani on Thursday visited Railway Ground near Kala Pul, a venue where PPP's foundation day public meeting to be held on November 30 (Saturday).
Accompanied by General Secretary PPP Sindh and Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission (SACM) Syed Waqar Mehdi, Karachi division leaders Javed Nagori, Syed Najmi Alam, Iqbal Saand, Farhan Ghani, Rashid Kaskheli and others, Saeed Ghani reviewed the arrangement for party's 57th Foundation Day public meeting.
The provincial minister reviewed the preparations underway at the rally venue and consulted with regard to formation of the stage for public gathering.
He said, "The venue of the rally and public meeting has been changed from Nishtar Park to Railway Ground due to unavoidable reasons."
He said, "Foundation Day public meeting will be held at about 3 pm on Saturday where party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the Jalsa via video link."
Ghani said, "Pakistan Peoples Party always served the people regardless of colour, race and religion for 57 years."
Syed Waqar Mehdi said that from the founder of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, everyone sacrificed their lives for the restoration of true democracy in the country.
Javed Nagori also spoke on the occasion.
