Safari Rally Kenya Results And Standings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Naivasha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Results and standings after the Safari Rally Kenya, the third of 14 races in the WRC season on Sunday:
1. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 4hr 20min 03.8sec, 2. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) at 1min 09.9sec, 3. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 3:32.0, 4. Sami Pajari/Marko Salminen (FIN/Toyota) 7:18.7, 5. Gregoire Munster/Louis Louka (LUX-BEL/M-Sport-Ford) 11:35.3
Retired: Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) SS18
Special stage winners:
Tanak 7 (SS2, SS3, SS4, SS6, SS8, SS16, SS17), Katsuta 4 (SS13, SS14, SS18, SS20), Evans 3 (SS1, SS11, SS12), Rovanpera 3 (SS5, SS9, SS10), Adrien Fourmaux 2 (SS19, SS21) Neuville 1 (SS7), Gregoire Munster 1 (SS15)
Power Stage results (bonus points for the five fastest drivers on the final special stage):
1. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/Hyundai) 5 points, 2. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 4, 3.
Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) 3, 4. Sami Pajari/Marko Salminen (FIN/Toyota) 2, 5. Gregoire Munster/Louis Louka (LUX-BEL/M-Sport-Ford) 1
"Super Sunday" results (bonus points for the five fastest drivers on Sunday):
1. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/Hyundai) 5 points, 2. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 4, 3. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) 3, 4. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 2, 5. Joshua McErlean/Eoin Treacy (IRL/M-Sport-Ford) 1
World championship standings
1. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 88 points, 2. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 52, 3. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) 49, 4. Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (JPN-IRL/Toyota) 35, 5. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA/Toyota) 33, 6. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/Hyundai) 31, 7. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 31
Constructors standings
1. Toyota 158 pts, 2. Hyundai 122, 3. Ford (M-Sport) 43
