Safari Rally Kenya Results And Standings

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Safari Rally Kenya results and standings

Naivasha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) results and standings after the Safari Rally Kenya, the third of 14 races in the WRC season on Sunday:

1. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 4hr 20min 03.8sec, 2. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) at 1min 09.9sec, 3. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 3:32.0, 4. Sami Pajari/Marko Salminen (FIN/Toyota) 7:18.7, 5. Gregoire Munster/Louis Louka (LUX-BEL/M-Sport-Ford) 11:35.3

Did not finish: Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) SS18; Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (JPN-IRL/Toyota) SS21

Special stage winners:

Tanak 7 (SS2, SS3, SS4, SS6, SS8, SS16, SS17), Katsuta 4 (SS13, SS14, SS18, SS20), Evans 3 (SS1, SS11, SS12), Rovanpera 3 (SS5, SS9, SS10), Adrien Fourmaux 2 (SS19, SS21), Neuville 1 (SS7), Munster 1 (SS15)

World championship standings

1.

Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 88 points, 2. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 52, 3. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) 49, 4. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA/Toyota) 33, 5. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/Hyundai) 31, 6. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 31

Constructors standings

1. Toyota 148 pts, 2. Hyundai 122, 3. Ford (M-Sport) 47

