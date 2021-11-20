UrduPoint.com

Safe Sanitation For All Benefits People, The Planet: UN Chief

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 09:49 PM

Safe sanitation for all benefits people, the planet: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged countries to keep their promise to leave no one behind and deliver health and sanitation to all

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged countries to keep their promise to leave no one behind and deliver health and sanitation to all.

In his message for World Toilet Day on Friday, the UN chief affirmed that everyone should have access to hygienic, safe and sustainable sanitation.

"Life without a toilet is dirty, dangerous and undignified," he said. "Yet 3.6 billion people still live without safely managed sanitation, threatening health, harming the environment, and hindering economic development." Lack of proper sanitation can also be lethal. Every day, more than 700 children under the age of five die from diarrhea linked to unsafe water and sanitation, according to UN data.

World Toilet Day, which has been commemorated since 2013, aims to break taboos and make sanitation for all a global development priority.

The Secretary-General said toilets save lives and drive improvements in gender equality and society as a whole.

"History teaches us that rapid progress is possible," he declared. "Many countries have transformed their health systems by acting on sanitation facilities and ensuring everyone has access to toilets." Guterres called for urgent and massive investment, as well as innovation, along the entire 'sanitation chain, from toilets, to the transport, collection and treatment of human waste.

He added that delivering on the basic human right to water and sanitation is not only good for people, but also good for business and the planet.

For every Dollar invested in toilets and sanitation, up to five Dollars is returned in saved medical costs, better health, increased productivity, education and jobs, the UN chief said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Education Water Dollar Progress All From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Minster reviews beautification work of park

Minster reviews beautification work of park

53 seconds ago
 Govt committed to protect children's right : Shafq ..

Govt committed to protect children's right : Shafqat Mahmood

56 seconds ago
 LCCI, ACT ink agreement to establish Corporate Cen ..

LCCI, ACT ink agreement to establish Corporate Center of Excellence

59 seconds ago
 Mian Aslam visits Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo

Mian Aslam visits Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo

15 minutes ago
 Russia to Host 2026 European Women's Handball Cham ..

Russia to Host 2026 European Women's Handball Championship - EHF

15 minutes ago
 Noon & Sheen leagues' narratives poles apart: Hasa ..

Noon & Sheen leagues' narratives poles apart: Hasaan Khawer

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.