Safe Zone Around ZNPP Should Be Created As Result Of Russia-Ukraine Agreement - IAEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Safe Zone Around ZNPP Should Be Created as Result of Russia-Ukraine Agreement - IAEA

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) A safe zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) should be created as a result of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN atomic watchdog IAEA, said on Monday.

"I think we must keep things simple. This is why we came up with a proposal, which we believe is realistic. What we need is the agreement ... of Ukraine and Russia," Grossi told reporters.

