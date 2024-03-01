Open Menu

Safety Lapses Blamed For Bangladesh Fire As Toll Rises To 46

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Bangladesh firefighters said Friday that glaring safety lapses were responsible for a Dhaka restaurant blaze that killed 46 people, with more deaths likely among those rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Thursday night's fire began at a popular biryani restaurant at the bottom of a seven-floor commercial property in the capital's upscale Bailey Road neighbourhood.

The entire building, home to several other eateries, was soon engulfed by flames that took fire crews two hours to bring under control.

Fire service operations director Rezaul Karim told AFP the blaze had been made worse by numerous cooking gas cylinders stored haphazardly in stairwells and restaurant kitchens.

"People heard the explosions of several gas cylinders during the fire," he said.

Main Uddin, the national fire services chief, said the building lacked safety measures.

"It did not have at least two staircases or a fire exit," he told AFP. "Most of the people died from suffocation."

Fire officials earlier told reporters they suspected the inferno began when one of the gas cylinders accidentally caught fire.

Police inspector Bacchu Mia told AFP that two more people had succumbed to their wounds on Friday while being treated in hospital.

"The death toll is now 46. Two people have died from injuries -- one at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and another at the Police Hospital," he told AFP.

