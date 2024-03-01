Safety Lapses Blamed For Bangladesh Fire As Toll Rises To 46
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Bangladesh firefighters said Friday that glaring safety lapses were responsible for a Dhaka restaurant blaze that killed 46 people, with more deaths likely among those rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Thursday night's fire began at a popular biryani restaurant at the bottom of a seven-floor commercial property in the capital's upscale Bailey Road neighbourhood.
The entire building, home to several other eateries, was soon engulfed by flames that took fire crews two hours to bring under control.
Fire service operations director Rezaul Karim told AFP the blaze had been made worse by numerous cooking gas cylinders stored haphazardly in stairwells and restaurant kitchens.
"People heard the explosions of several gas cylinders during the fire," he said.
Main Uddin, the national fire services chief, said the building lacked safety measures.
"It did not have at least two staircases or a fire exit," he told AFP. "Most of the people died from suffocation."
Fire officials earlier told reporters they suspected the inferno began when one of the gas cylinders accidentally caught fire.
Police inspector Bacchu Mia told AFP that two more people had succumbed to their wounds on Friday while being treated in hospital.
"The death toll is now 46. Two people have died from injuries -- one at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and another at the Police Hospital," he told AFP.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From World
-
US lawmakers approve stopgap bill to avert govt shutdown17 minutes ago
-
Dozens arrested at farmers' protest on Champs-Elysees in Paris17 minutes ago
-
Iranians vote in elections as conservatives expected to dominate17 minutes ago
-
Global condemnation follows deadly Israeli gunfire near aid convoy27 minutes ago
-
Mourners brave arrest to attend Navalny's funeral37 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mostly up after US gains57 minutes ago
-
S. Korea police raid medical association office over walkout57 minutes ago
-
Cultural, tourism event held in Los Angeles to promote China's Shaanxi Province1 hour ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1059 against USD Friday1 hour ago
-
Ex-Canada PM Mulroney, father of N. American free trade, dies at 841 hour ago
-
'Difficult discussions' as WTO talks extended for third time1 hour ago
-
World's news outlets express solidarity with journalists in war-torn Gaza2 hours ago