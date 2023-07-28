Open Menu

Safety Of Journalists Must Be Respected -State Dept. On Russian Reporter Killed In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Safety of Journalists Must Be Respected -State Dept. on Russian Reporter Killed in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The safety of journalists working in conflict zones should be respected, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday following the death of a Russian correspondent in Ukraine.

Russian officials said earlier this week that a targeted cluster bomb strike by Ukraine on July 22 killed RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured three others ” RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalists Roman Polshakov and Dmitry Shikov ” who were covering the conflict.

"(S)afety of journalists and those in the media, reporting in conflict zones should certainly be respected," Patel said during a press briefing.

At the same time, Patel said that the State Department is unaware of Russian officials' statements and media reports that the strike was conducted using cluster munitions and whether that constitutes "appropriate" use of this munition as promised by Kiev to the Biden administration.

