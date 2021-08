The safety of Russians in Afghanistan remains a priority for Moscow and authorities are making every effort to ensure the security of citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The safety of Russians in Afghanistan remains a priority for Moscow and authorities are making every effort to ensure the security of citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The safety of Russians remains an unconditional priority, and what is necessary will be done to ensure it," Peskov told reporters.