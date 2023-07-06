Safety of Spent Fuel Storage at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Enhanced - Official

The safety of the spent fuel storage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been enhanced by an additional shielding wall and another layer of concrete, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Thursday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The safety of the spent fuel storage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been enhanced by an additional shielding wall and another layer of concrete, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Thursday.

The ZNPP's press service said earlier in the day that Balitsky, together with Sergei Kirienko, the first deputy head of Russia's presidential administration, had visited the plant to ensure that it was operating normally.

"Of course, we consider all potential risks that the enemy could cause. We have enhanced the security of the tailing storage facility, covered everything with a thick layer of concrete and constantly check the radiation levels. We have also put up an additional shielding wall, which is certified by the IAEA's seals," Balitsky wrote on Telegram.

He added that Russia was ready to shield the plant from terrorists and protect the world from a nuclear disaster.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the ZNPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has earlier accused Russia of preparing to blow up the ZNPP, citing a report by Ukraine's intelligence and security services. Russia has rejected the allegations saying that the IAEA mission headed by its head Rafael Grossi, who visited the plant in June, could be convinced that the statements were unfounded.