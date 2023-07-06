Open Menu

Safety Of Spent Fuel Storage At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Enhanced - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Safety of Spent Fuel Storage at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Enhanced - Official

The safety of the spent fuel storage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been enhanced by an additional shielding wall and another layer of concrete, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Thursday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The safety of the spent fuel storage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been enhanced by an additional shielding wall and another layer of concrete, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Thursday.

The ZNPP's press service said earlier in the day that Balitsky, together with Sergei Kirienko, the first deputy head of Russia's presidential administration, had visited the plant to ensure that it was operating normally.

"Of course, we consider all potential risks that the enemy could cause. We have enhanced the security of the tailing storage facility, covered everything with a thick layer of concrete and constantly check the radiation levels. We have also put up an additional shielding wall, which is certified by the IAEA's seals," Balitsky wrote on Telegram.

He added that Russia was ready to shield the plant from terrorists and protect the world from a nuclear disaster.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the ZNPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has earlier accused Russia of preparing to blow up the ZNPP, citing a report by Ukraine's intelligence and security services. Russia has rejected the allegations saying that the IAEA mission headed by its head Rafael Grossi, who visited the plant in June, could be convinced that the statements were unfounded.

Related Topics

Accident World Governor Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear Bank Vladimir Putin March June October All From

Recent Stories

Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) ..

Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan o ..

2 minutes ago
 Landslide kills eight children in Shangla: Police

Landslide kills eight children in Shangla: Police

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan desirous of improving ties with US: PM

Pakistan desirous of improving ties with US: PM

2 minutes ago
 US mission seeks to accelerate trade ties with Pak ..

US mission seeks to accelerate trade ties with Pakistan; William Makaneole

2 minutes ago
 Two held for collecting funds for banned organizat ..

Two held for collecting funds for banned organization

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar u ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urges progressive people to pla ..

6 minutes ago
US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Help Preven ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Help Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in ..

6 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nab ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon for strict security in ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Unrealistic to Expect International ..

UN Chief Says Unrealistic to Expect International 'Military Force' to Be Sent to ..

5 minutes ago
 Bill of Rights Replica Set on Fire Outside US Just ..

Bill of Rights Replica Set on Fire Outside US Justice Department to Protest Assa ..

6 minutes ago
 Ankara Says Sweden Needs to Prove Its Fight Agains ..

Ankara Says Sweden Needs to Prove Its Fight Against Terrorism to Join NATO

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, speaking for OIC, says holy Quran's dese ..

Pakistan, speaking for OIC, says holy Quran's desecration in Sweden represents g ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World