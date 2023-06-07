UrduPoint.com

The staff of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) is ensuring in full the safety of the facility's operation, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik

"The professionalism of the employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ... is quite high. From a professional point of view, the safe operation of the plant is being ensured in full, in accordance with all standards ... Russia is doing everything possible and impossible to ensure the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Karchaa said.

A threat to the Zaporizhzhia NPP is currently being posed only by Ukraine, the official added.

"A nuclear incident has never happened rather in spite of than thanks to. Why? Just as all the threats to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were coming from the side controlled by the Ukrainian regime last summer, they are still coming to date," he said.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.

