Safmar Company Not Discussed At Putin's Meeting With Business Community - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Safmar Company Not Discussed at Putin's Meeting With Business Community - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) A situation with SAFMAR company was not discussed at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with business community, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Putin received Russian entrepreneurs, including SAFMAR founder Mikhail Gutseriev, in the Kremlin.

When asked if Putin spoke to Gutseriev and if the recent developments were discussed, Peskov said, "No."

Last week, reports about alleged searches in Gutseriev's apartment and offices of companies linked to him appeared on the social media. Later, it was rumored that he had been questioned over alleged trafficking of oil products. SAFMAR refuted rumors about searches and questioning. The businessman himself told Sputnik that those stories were false.

