Safmar Group Denies Tycoon Gutseriev Called For Questioning As Oil Smuggling Claims Emerge

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:51 PM

Russian conglomerate Safmar Group, in the wake of reports about the company smuggling oil into Ukraine, has denied that its founder Mikhail Gutseriev was subpoenaed for questioning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian conglomerate Safmar Group, in the wake of reports about the company smuggling oil into Ukraine, has denied that its founder Mikhail Gutseriev was subpoenaed for questioning.

On Wednesday, various Telegram channels reported that police had raided Gutseriev's apartment and the offices of 10 companies affiliated with the businessman. According to the Kommersant newspaper, the police received information from the Federal Security Service that an oil company managed by the businessman's son, Said, could have been smuggling oil to Ukraine via Turkey. Later, information surfaced that the tycoon had been called for questioning by the police.

"Safmar Group denies that Mikhail Gutseriev had been called for questioning. Nothing like that happened, we know nothing about it," the company's press service told Sputnik.

Earlier, Safmar Group also refuted reports about the searches.

Safmar Group is a major financial and industrial group that includes such companies as consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado Group, oil company RussNeft and holding Russian Coal. Among its media assets are seven federal radio stations and television holding company Bridge tv.

