S.Africa Announces New Government With Opposition Getting 12 Ministries

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new government on Sunday with the opposition receiving 12 out of 32 portfolios following tough coalition negotiations after the ruling ANC lost its outright parliamentary majority.

The African National Congress, which has governed the country since the advent of democracy in 1994, retained 20 out of 32 cabinet positions, including key ministries such as foreign affairs, finance, defence, justice and police.

The largest coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance (DA), will hold six portfolios including home affairs, environment and public works.

The DA's leader John Steenhuisen, 48, was appointed Minister of Agriculture.

The Zulu nationalist Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and other smaller parties scored six in total including land reform, correctional services, sports, tourism and public service.

"The establishment of the Government of National Unity in its current form is unprecedented in the history of our democracy," the 71-year-old Ramaphosa said, speaking from Pretoria in a televised speech.

He was re-elected for a second full term last week, to lead what his humbled ANC calls a government of national unity (GNU) after losing its outright majority in the May 29 general election.

"The incoming government will prioritise rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and a creation of a more just society by tackling poverty and inequality as well as unemployment," he said.

