UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Arrests Two Police Officers For Teen's Murder

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:33 PM

S.Africa arrests two police officers for teen's murder

Two South African police officers have been arrested for murder following the gunning down earlier this week of a disabled teenager in a Johannesburg suburb, a police watchdog has said

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Two South African police officers have been arrested for murder following the gunning down earlier this week of a disabled teenager in a Johannesburg suburb, a police watchdog has said.

Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old with Down syndrome, was shot dead on Wednesday night in Eldorado Park, a township ravaged by drugs and crime.

His family said he was out to buy biscuits from a shop when he was shot by police on patrol.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said that "after careful consideration of the evidence at hand" it decided to detain two police officers implicated in the shooting.

"The pair will be charged with murder," said the IPID in a statement released late Friday night.

The killing sparked violent protests in the township and forced President Cyril Ramaphosa to appeal for calm.

The family alleged police opened fire on the teenager after he failed to respond to questions due to his disability.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Drugs Eldorado Buy Johannesburg Family From

Recent Stories

Karachi may host remaining PSL-V matches

9 minutes ago

Over 40 Taliban Killed, 37 Injured in Battle With ..

1 minute ago

Gdansk deal and birth of Poland's Solidarity

1 minute ago

Prime focus to be on Babar in T20 series: Kris Sri ..

1 minute ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain scoffs at Sindh CM, Saeed ..

36 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Recognizes Legitimacy of Preside ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.