UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Court Says Spanking Children Unconstitutional

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:25 PM

S.Africa court says spanking children unconstitutional

South Africa's highest court on Wednesday upheld a ruling that spanking or corporal punishment of children at home was unconstitutional, saying the practices violate child rights

Johannesburg, APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :South Africa's highest court on Wednesday upheld a ruling that spanking or corporal punishment of children at home was unconstitutional, saying the practices violate child rights.

In a much-awaited decision, the South African Constitutional Court backed a 2017 court ruling that sentenced a father for assaulting his 13-year-old son for watching a pornographic film.

A religious freedom group had challenged that case, saying while it does not promote abuse, parents should have the right to raise their children according to their religious beliefs.

However, the nine constitutional judges unanimously ruled that spanking should be banned.

"The vulnerability of children, their rights to dignity and to have the paramountcy of their best interests upheld, as well as the availability of less restrictive means to achieve discipline, render moderate and reasonable chastisement unconstitutional," they ruled.

The court banned corporal punishment in prison in 1995 and in schools in 2000.

Related Topics

Africa Film And Movies 2017 Best Court

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan to introduce benefits for finished good ..

5 minutes ago

Jam Kamal urges Pak diaspora to apprise world abou ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan-China work together for regional peace, s ..

6 minutes ago

Separation of Ukraine Gas Transportation System Fr ..

6 minutes ago

Metro Bus extension project likely to be completed ..

2 minutes ago

ATC to resume money laundering case against Altaf ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.