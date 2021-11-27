UrduPoint.com

S.Africa Dismayed At 'punishment' For Honesty Over Omicron Variant

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:56 PM

S.Africa dismayed at 'punishment' for honesty over Omicron variant

South Africa, whose citizens have suddenly become persona-non-grata around the world after the discovery of a new Covid variant in the country, says it is being "punished" and unfairly treated for sounding the alarm

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :South Africa, whose citizens have suddenly become persona-non-grata around the world after the discovery of a new Covid variant in the country, says it is being "punished" and unfairly treated for sounding the alarm.

The government in the country worst-hit by the pandemic on the continent, is seething over the stigma it has suffered in the past 48 hours for being the bearer of bad news.

The decision by many countries around the world to ban flights from southern Africa following the discovery of the variant, named Omicron, "is akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

"Excellent science should be applauded and not punished," it added.

"New variants have been detected in other countries. Each of those cases have had no recent links with Southern Africa," yet the global "reaction to those countries is starkly different to cases in southern Africa." The World Health Organisation has cautioned against imposing travel restrictions due to Omicron.

South Africa's healh ministry slammed the travel restrictions as "draconian", "panic" and "misdirected" measures which go "against the norms and advice by the WHO".

"We feel some of the leadership of countries are finding scapegoats to deal with what is a worldwide problem," said Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

Related Topics

Africa World South Africa From Government

Recent Stories

Murtaza Siyal appointed as Director SU Sindhology ..

Murtaza Siyal appointed as Director SU Sindhology Institute

49 seconds ago
 Ministers inaugurate new office of PIMH

Ministers inaugurate new office of PIMH

52 seconds ago
 Covid-struck Czech president leaves hospital to na ..

Covid-struck Czech president leaves hospital to name PM

53 seconds ago
 World races to contain new Covid variant

World races to contain new Covid variant

55 seconds ago
 Amin Aslam, Zartaj Gul strongly deny any brawl at ..

Amin Aslam, Zartaj Gul strongly deny any brawl at COP-26, call Fityana's stateme ..

33 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan calls on CM, presents resignation

Aleem Khan calls on CM, presents resignation

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.