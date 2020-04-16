S.Africa eases ban, allows partial mining under virus lockdown

South Africa's government on Thursday partially eased a ban that had been imposed on mining to fight coronavirus, allowing for partial resumption of operations under strict conditions, the mines minister said

"Mining operations...

shall be conducted at a reduced capacity of 50 percent during the period of the lockdown, and thereafter at increasing capacity as determined" by cabinet, said Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Conditions for resuming work include stringent screening and testing of workers, and the quarantining any detected cases.

"We must maintain a risk-based approach," the minister told a news conference.