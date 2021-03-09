UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Economy Hit 11-year Low In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:51 PM

S.Africa economy hit 11-year low in 2020

South Africa's economy recorded its first annual contraction in 11 years in 2020 due to the pandemic but it extended its rebound in the last quarter, official data showed Tuesday

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :South Africa's economy recorded its first annual contraction in 11 years in 2020 due to the pandemic but it extended its rebound in the last quarter, official data showed Tuesday.

The country's gross domestic product shrank by 7.0 percent in 2020 compared to a 0.2 percent expansion a year earlier, statistics agency StatSA said in a statement.

The drop was "primarily led by decreases in manufacturing, trade, catering and accommodation," it said.

It was the first annual contraction since 2009, when GDP fell by 1.5 percent.

But the economy -- already in recession when it was hit by the virus -- showed signs of resilience despite Covid-19 restrictions and grew by 1.5 percent in the final quarter of 2020, with annualised growth of 6.3 percent.

The GDP growth between October and December was driven mainly by a boom in the manufacturing and trade sectors, said StatSA.

It is an extension of a recovery that started in the third quarter -- when it posted a 13.5 percent quarter-on-quarter growth -- after the pandemic handed Africa's second-largest economy a record slump.

In annualised terms, the statistics agency's preferred measure, third-quarter growth reached 66.1 percent, after falling back by 51.7 percent between April and June.

The economy picked up pace in the third quarter when containment measures were loosened following falling infection numbers.

A resurgence of infection fuelled by a more contagious variant of the coronavirus meant a reimposing of some of the restrictions but industries put up a brave face.

Sectors such as the hospitality and tourism industries were hardest hit as a night-time curfew and alcohol ban forced restaurants to close early.

The government imposed a strict lockdown in late March to stymie the rising virus cases, but it also stifled the economic outlook.

Africa's most industrialised nation has counted more than 1.5 million cases of Covid-19 of which slightly over 50,000 have been fatal, representing nearly half of the total deaths on the continent.

Related Topics

Africa March April June October December 2020 Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WGS Dialogues: Mohammad Al Gergawi urges world gov ..

9 minutes ago

At least 39 migrants drown off Tunisia as two boat ..

4 minutes ago

Ouattara's party wins majority in Ivory Coast parl ..

4 minutes ago

Italy factory to produce Sputnik vaccine, first in ..

4 minutes ago

Gibraltar Poised to Vaccinate All Residents Over 1 ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Glonass Satellite Retired After 10 Years ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.