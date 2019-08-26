UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Fails To Stop Attacks On Foreign Truckers: HRW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:56 PM

S.Africa fails to stop attacks on foreign truckers: HRW

Dozens of truck drivers in South Africa have died in attacks against foreigners since March 2018, Human Rights Watch said on Monday, calling for stronger protection of foreign workers

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Dozens of truck drivers in South Africa have died in attacks against foreigners since March 2018, Human Rights Watch said on Monday, calling for stronger protection of foreign workers.

The report was released after a recent spate of xenophobic violence fuelled by economic decline and record unemployment in Africa's second largest economy.

Groups of South African truck drivers allegedly assaulted foreign drivers with stones, knives, guns and petrol bombs, killing more than 200 and forcing hundreds out of their jobs.

A South African truck owners' association quoted by Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported 75 such incidents since March this year, 15 of which were independently confirmed by the watchdog.

They include the deadly stabbing of a Zimbabwean driver and a petrol bomb attack on another Zimbabwean national in the coastal city of Durban, where a spate of violence against foreigners displaced hundreds earlier this year.

HRW southern Africa director Dewa Mavhinga called on the government to "bring perpetrators to justice".

"The South African authorities are neither protecting foreign truck drivers against violence nor conducting effective investigations into those credibly implicated in attacks," Mavhinga said.

Labour ministry spokesman Makhosonke Buthelezi told AFP that his department was not aware of the report, but the government had appointed an inter-ministerial committee to look into the issue and held several meetings with employers and truck drivers in Durban.

"It is not true to say [the] government is not doing anything," said Buthelezi. "Whether it is enough, we can only judge later."

Related Topics

Africa Attack Petrol Driver Died Durban South Africa March 2018 Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Woman Dies in Shooting in Southern Swedish City of ..

5 minutes ago

Trump, Egypt's Sisi Express Support for Unified Li ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan attaches high value to ties with Sri Lank ..

8 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation to extend e-learnin ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmir disputed can spark S. Asia's nuclear fuse: ..

11 minutes ago

Thai palace releases rare images of king's royal c ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.