S.Africa Further Cuts Interest Rate Amid Virus Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:39 PM

S.Africa further cuts interest rate amid virus pandemic

South Africa's central bank Tuesday slashed its main interest rate by a full percentage point, the second such cut in less than a month, as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic deepen

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):South Africa's central bank Tuesday slashed its main interest rate by a full percentage point, the second such cut in less than a month, as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic deepens.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank decided to cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. This takes the repo rate to 4.25 percent per annum," the bank said in a statement.

This is the third cut this year.

On March 19, the bank cut the rate by one percentage point following a 0.

25 percentage point cut in January.

South Africa, which has recorded the highest numbers of infection in sub-Saharan Africa, slipped into a recession during the final quarter of 2019.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 2,272, including 27 fatalities.

The virus outbreak prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to impose a total lockdown which kicked into action on March 27 and is due to run to end of April.

