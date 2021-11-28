UrduPoint.com

S.Africa In Contact With WHO, Other Countries Over Omicron, Calls For Funding - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

S.Africa in Contact With WHO, Other Countries Over Omicron, Calls for Funding - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) South Africa is in communication with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other nations about the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, and is in need of more funding, Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations, Western Cape Department of Health, told Sputnik.

"South African scientists are part of the WHO specialist panel and collaborations with many colleagues from different countries...South Africa is fortunate to have one of the best molecular surveillance programmes worldwide, called NGS-SA. We need to continue current collaborations and want to build further ones, and need funding to keep up our work," Kariem said.

The Head of Division of Medical Virology at the University of Stellenbosch, Prof. Wolfgang Preiser, told Sputnik that the people are advised to continue to take the normal precautions including avoiding close contact, crowded places, confined spaces, maintaining physical distancing, waering masks, wasing hands and getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Countries should be extremely vigilant and conduct appropriate genomic sequencing. travel bans are unlikely to achieve much except perhaps delay the spread somewhat," Preiser stressed.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new South African strain as one of concern, since it may be more transmissible and dangerous. Cases of the new variant have already been confirmed in multiple countries, including Israel, Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic.

WHO representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said on Saturday that there is no reason to panic over the new Omicron strain, even though it might be more contagious than other coronavirus variants.

Related Topics

World Israel Russia Germany Italy Czech Republic South Africa May From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamenta ..

FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians in Madrid

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries ..

UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 &#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;S ..

&#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;Snap&#039; to empower Emirati s ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition o ..

UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition of Economic Operator

1 hour ago
 Australia announces two cases of Omicron COVID-19 ..

Australia announces two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘Translation’ category

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.