UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Intensifies Power Cuts As Winter Demand Climbs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

S.Africa intensifies power cuts as winter demand climbs

South Africa's embattled power utility Eskom on Wednesday announced severe nationwide power cuts, blaming rising electricity demand as winter sets in alongside breakdowns at two power plants

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :South Africa's embattled power utility Eskom on Wednesday announced severe nationwide power cuts, blaming rising electricity demand as winter sets in alongside breakdowns at two power plants.

The power company said in a statement that the expanded electricity rationing would last from 2 pm until 10 pm from Wednesday through to Sunday.

It said that the escalated power cuts were to "ration the remaining emergency generation reserves, which have been depleted." Eskom is at the centre of the country's economic troubles, and had in recent weeks been implementing less drastic power cuts, known locally as loadshedding.

The producer of most of the country's electricity, it is one of South Africa's ailing state-owned companies, laden with debt and struggling to recover from years of alleged mismanagement.

South Africa, the continent's leading industrialised country and a signatory to the Paris Climate Agreement, generates more than 80 percent of its electricity from coal-fired plants that regularly break down, causing blackouts.

"It is not realistic to expect us to hold the same timeframe as developed countries for the transition of our economies and disinvestment in fossil fuels," President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a climate change meeting of African leaders on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Africa Electricity Osama Bin Laden Company Paris Same South Africa Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum to reopen ..

2 minutes ago

ECOWAS 'reassured' Mali intends to restore civilia ..

54 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing till June 23 ..

2 minutes ago

Effective measures by govt improving corona situat ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow, Ankara Laud Effort of Joint Center for Mon ..

2 minutes ago

'Meme' stocks gyrate as Wall Street opens little c ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.