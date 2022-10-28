S.Africa minister says weekend events safe after US terror alert

South Africa's police minister said Friday several major events scheduled for this weekend would be "properly protected," days after a US embassy warning of a possible terror attack in the country

Durban, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :South Africa's police minister said Friday several major events scheduled for this weekend would be "properly protected," days after a US embassy warning of a possible terror attack in the country.

"This weekend we have... four major events. All are properly protected and (we) are properly prepared," Police Minister Bheki Cele said in the eastern port city of Durban, which will host the official coronation of the Zulu king on Saturday.

He listed the Durban event, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over a certificate of recognition to King MisuZulu Zulu; a Gay Pride march in the country's financial hub of Johannesburg; a rugby match in the capital Pretoria; and a soccer derby in the Johannesburg township of Soweto.

"All that, we... are ready for. Even if there were no threats, (we) would still be prepared for it," he said.

A separate government security statement said there were more than 500 events planned countrywide between October 28 and 30, necessitating "heightened police visibility" and operations.

"All hands are on deck and all law enforcement agencies have joined forces to ensure that.

.. those who live in this country are and feel safe," said the statement.

The US embassy incensed South Africa on Wednesday when it posted the alert on its website and identified the potential target as Sandton, an upmarket suburb of Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the warning was "unfortunate" and caused "panic" in the country.

Cele said he had seen no proof of any planned attack since the US warning.

"Up to this point, we do not have evidence on the table of the thing that has been said," he said.

In the statement, the government discouraged people from "sharing misleading information on social media platforms about terror attacks to avoid creating unnecessary panic and alarm."Pretoria had initially appeared to downplay the alert, calling it "part of the US government's standard communication to its citizens."A US State Department spokesperson on Thursday said the United States believed it was critical to issue alerts "in real time" and was committed to "provide US citizens with clear, timely and reliable information about every country in the world so they can make informed travel decisions."