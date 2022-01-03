S.Africa parliament fire restarts after tamed: fire brigade

A devastating fire at South Africa's parliament, brought under control early Monday, restarted in the late afternoon, the fire brigade told AFP

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A devastating fire at South Africa's parliament, brought under control early Monday, restarted in the late afternoon, the fire brigade told AFP.

"The fire restarted in the roof of the building housing the national assembly," spokesman Jermaine Carelse said, at a time when only a dozen firefighters were still at the scene.