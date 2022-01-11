S.Africa parliament fire suspect charged with terrorism

A South African court charged a man suspected of starting a devastating fire that gutted South Africa's parliament with terrorism, adding to robbery and arson accusations, as he made his second appearance in court on Tuesday

Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, was arrested around the parliament complex after the fire broke out on January 2 and appeared in court three days later.

He was initially charged with breaking into parliament, arson and intention to steal property, including laptops, crockery and documents, before the new terrorism charge was added Tuesday.

A new charge said the "accused is guilty of the offence of contravening the provisions of... the protection of constitutional democracy against terrorist and related activities", according to a court document.