S.Africa Parliament Fire Suspect Faces Terrorism Charge

January 11, 2022

South African prosecutors said Tuesday the man accused of setting South Africa's parliament on fire now faces an additional charge of terrorism

A new charge said the "accused is guilty of the offence of contravening the provisions of ... the protection of constitutional democracy against terrorist and related activities", according to a court document seen by AFP.

