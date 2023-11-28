S.Africa platinum mine lift plunge kills 11

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) An elevator carrying workers at a giant South African platinum mine plunged 200 metres killing 11 miners and injuring 75, the operators said Tuesday.

Impala Platinum said the "devastating accident" happened Monday at its Rustenburg mine, northwest of Johannesburg, as more than 80 employees were being taken to the surface at the end of their shift.

The alert was raised as the lift "unexpectedly started descending", according to the company.

A spokesperson for the company, known as Implats, said the shaft was 1,000 metres (3,280 feet) deep and that the elevator dropped 200 metres before safety equipment arrested "its rapid descent.

"This is the darkest day in the history of Implats and our hearts are heavy for the lives lost and the individuals affected by this devastating accident," Implats CEO Nico Muller said.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our colleagues and are in the process of ensuring all next of kin have been contacted".

The company said 75 injured workers were admitted to local hospitals.

Spokesman Johan Theron told AFP some workers were severely injured, most suffered from ankle and leg fractures. Others walked out with minor scratches.