S.Africa Rescuers Say In Contact With 11 People In Collapsed Building
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Rescuers in South Africa said Tuesday they had made contact with 11 people trapped in the rubble of a building under construction that collapsed in the coastal city of George, killing five and leaving around 50 missing.
City authorities say a construction crew of 75 people was at the site when the five-storey building collapsed on Monday for still undetermined reasons.
"We are in contact with 11 people, four of them are trapped in a basement," Colin Deiner, chief director for disaster management, told a news conference.
The rescuers' priority is to get all those still trapped out which could take much of the day, he added.
They will then begin a process of lifting the different floors off each other, he said.
"There is a possibility people could still be alive," Deiner said.
The work is expected to continue until the weekend, he added.
Twenty-six people have been rescued from the debris, five of whom have died, municipal authorities have previously said, adding that 49 others were still unaccounted for.
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From World
-
Olympic flame to arrive in France ahead of Paris Olympics3 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky13 minutes ago
-
Israel sends tanks into Rafah and seizes key crossing43 minutes ago
-
Italy regional president, ex-port boss arrested for graft53 minutes ago
-
Putin, launching fifth term, promises Russians victory1 hour ago
-
Rescuers search for survivors in deadly S.Africa building collapse1 hour ago
-
'Together we will win': Putin tells Russians at inauguration2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe second T20 scores2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits CATIC headquarters, meets Chairman Liu Yu2 hours ago
-
Malaysia acid-attack footballer in 'critical but stable' condition2 hours ago
-
Claims of chemical weapon use in Ukraine 'insufficiently substantiated': watchdog2 hours ago
-
Huge crowds in Vietnam for anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory over France2 hours ago