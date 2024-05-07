S.Africa rescuers say in contact with 11 people in collapsed building

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Rescuers in South Africa said Tuesday they had made contact with 11 people trapped in the rubble of a building under construction that collapsed in the coastal city of George, killing five and leaving around 50 missing.

City authorities say a construction crew of 75 people was at the site when the five-storey building collapsed on Monday for still undetermined reasons.

"We are in contact with 11 people, four of them are trapped in a basement," Colin Deiner, chief director for disaster management, told a news conference.

The rescuers' priority is to get all those still trapped out which could take much of the day, he added.

They will then begin a process of lifting the different floors off each other, he said.

"There is a possibility people could still be alive," Deiner said.

The work is expected to continue until the weekend, he added.

Twenty-six people have been rescued from the debris, five of whom have died, municipal authorities have previously said, adding that 49 others were still unaccounted for.