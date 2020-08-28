S.Africa-Russia Cooperation to Contribute to Conflict-Free Africa - Defense Attache

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Cooperation between South Africa and Russia will be an effective contribution to the 'Silencing the Guns' campaign, which was launched by the African Union (AU) in 2020 and aims to achieve a conflict-free Africa, South African Defense Attache at the Embassy in Moscow, Brigadier General M Masinda, told Sputnik when asked about the possibility of South African peacekeepers training in Russia.

In March, Russian Ambassador to South Africa Ilya Rogachev said that Russia and South Africa were working on a training program for South African peacekeepers in Russia. He added that Russia and South Africa work within the UN Security Council on peace and security on the African continent.

In response to the question about the possibility of South African peacekeepers training on Russian soil, Masinda said that "he will never see [this training as] impossible." He noted that South Africa and Russia have good relations when it comes to education, training and development.

"Remember, in 'Silencing the Guns' [campaign] that is in Africa - we are a part of Silencing the Guns - we've got conversations .

.. about 'silencing the guns.' And if we get an opportunity ... to be given some training that is towards silencing the guns, I think it [cooperation between Russia and South Africa] will be helpful to us," Masinda said.

He admitted that the relations between South Africa and Russia "are at a level that cannot be measured."

"Any assistance that we get ... that has got something to do with the development of our military forces, I hope it will be done," he said.

In early 2020, the AU launched a continent-wide initiative under the slogan "Silencing the Guns" with the Primary goal of mobilizing the whole continent to prioritize efforts on peace in Africa, as well as prevent genocide, violent conflicts, civil conflicts, gender-based violence and humanitarian disasters on the continent. The union still sees the conflict in Africa as one of the biggest obstacles to the implementation of Agenda 2063, an ambitious plan to transform Africa into the global powerhouse of the future.