S.Africa says economy to shrink 7.2% in 90-year low

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :South Africa's economy is projected to shrink to a record 90-year low of 7.2 percent due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said Wednesday.

Presenting a supplementary budget in parliament, Tito Mboweni said the continent most developed economy "is now expected to contract by 7.2 per cent in 2020," adding: "This is the largest contraction in nearly 90 years."